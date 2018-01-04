Christie says all state offices are closed for all non-essential employees. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.
"Please stay off the roads and stay sheltered and warm," Christie tweeted Thursday morning.
The following is from the NJ Office of Emergency Management:
The Governor declares a State of Emergency when he believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.
This declaration authorizes the Governor to speed State agency assistance to communities in need. It enables him to make resources immediately available to rescue, evacuate, shelter, provide essential commodities (i.e., heating fuel, food, etc.) and quell disturbances in affected localities. It may also position the State to seek federal assistance when the scope of the event exceeds the State's resources.
