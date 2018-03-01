WEATHER

Coastal storm could eat up NJ beaches still under repair

EMBED </>More Videos

Coastal storm could eat up beaches still under repair. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30pm on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
The coastal storm heading for the East Coast could take a chunk out of beaches that are still being repaired due to damage from previous storms.

And there's no guarantee that all the sand that washes away over the next few days will be replaced.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is widening three New Jersey beaches: Mantoloking, Brigantine and Longport, just south of Atlantic City.

None of those projects are finished.

Army Corps spokesman Steve Rochette said the agency surveyed the beaches before the storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and intermittent snow on Thursday Friday. He said once it's over he'll determine how much repair work needs to be done.

"In some cases, we've pumped additional sand in areas under contract, but this would depend on many factors, including but not limited to, severity of storm event, contractual requirements and funding," he said.

Work on Mantoloking's beaches, which is nearing completion, has been suspended as the storm approaches. A dredge ship that had been pumping sand ashore was sent to safe harbor in Jersey City, about 90 minutes to the north, and will return after the storm.

The Ocean County borough was one of the hardest-hit by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, with virtually every one of its 521 buildings either damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Work is to start soon on other Jersey shore beaches, including on Long Beach Island.

Elsewhere along the coast, numerous coastal towns were using emails and automated call systems to urge residents to move their cars to higher ground, prepare for power outages, and to secure loose outdoor items. High winds are expected during the storm, including some scattered gusts of up to 60 mph.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsVentnor City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Heavy rain, high winds on the way
Katy Perry surprises mudslide survivors
At least 4 dead after reported tornadoes, flooding in South
Record warmth temps can cause problems for plants
More Weather
Top Stories
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
AccuWeather: Heavy rain, high winds on the way
Philly officer accused of slamming handcuffed man charged
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Ardmore man arrested on child pornography charges
Kenney seeks property tax hike to help schools
Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring
Broken water main creates urban geyser in Del.
Show More
Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in Allentown mayor trial
Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions
Cumberland County College lockdown lifted, all clear given
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby middle school
Man charged with sending envelope containing white powder to Trump Jr.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Broken water main creates urban geyser in Del.
Fallout after Hope Hicks' White House resignation
More Video