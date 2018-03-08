WEATHER

Storm damage? Here are tips from an insurance expert

EMBED </>More Videos

Storm damage? Contact insurance company right away. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The nor'easter that hit on Wednesday left even more damage in a region already reeling from a powerful storm just days before.

We talked to one expert who had some tips for navigating the insurance process. First, she said, don't try to attempt repairs yourself.

"Obviously, if there's danger to yourself, your family, or other portions of your home you're going to have to take action to protect yourself and your property, but if you take unnecessary steps to make permanent repairs to your home without going through the process with your insurer that can result in a claims denial," said Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania's acting insurance commissioner.

She warns that natural disasters can be a magnet for dishonest contractors.

"We always want to make sure you're working with reputable individuals, that you make sure that they're appropriately licensed," she said.

Experts also advise that you ask a lot of questions of your insurance provider and any contractor you hire.

And ahead of the next storm, review your insurance policy, and examine the trees on your property.

Get them trimmed or removed before severe weather strikes again.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsnor'eastersevere weatherCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Chilly stretch through the weekend
Bucks County digs out, Red Cross opens shelter
A Times Square proposal in the snow
Cleanup work gets underway in Philadelphia
More Weather
Top Stories
Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing
1 arrested, 1 sought in violent Center City sexual assault
Renowned Philly chef saved by quick-thinking neighbor
Allentown mayor resigning after corruption conviction
Reward offered after dog found stabbed in N. Philly
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
AccuWeather: Chilly stretch through the weekend
Bucks County digs out, Red Cross opens shelter
Show More
Women's basketball team pushes bus out of snow in Philly
Closures, parking info for Philly St. Patrick's Day parade
Pipeline blamed for Chester Co. sinkholes shut down
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
Search for missing flight MH370 continues 4 years later with submarine drones
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Renowned Philly chef saved by quick-thinking neighbor
Allentown mayor resigning after corruption conviction
Bucks County digs out, Red Cross opens shelter
More Video