WEATHER

Spectacular videos show volcanoes erupting around the world

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several active volcanoes were filmed erupting and spewing lava. (Philippe Berini/Boris Behncke/Eppixadventures.com via Storyful)

Spectacular videos show several volcanoes erupting and spewing fiery lava.

Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, meaning volcano of fire, began spouting a constant stream of molten lava on February 23. It's one of three active volcanoes in the country and lies 28 miles southwest of the capital Guatemala City, according to a report by AFP.

Italy's Mount Etna began spewing lava in its second eruption of the year on February 27. Etna, at 10,926 feet, is the highest volcano in mainland Europe and can burst into action several times a year. According to reports, the eruptions didn't pose any danger to nearby settlements but could be seen from the nearby towns of Catania and Taormina.

Spectacular footage showed lava pouring from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano on February 24. Hot lava has been pouring from the Kilauea Volcano into the ocean around the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park since December 31.
Related Topics:
weathervolcanobuzzworthywatercoolerdigital video
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Today
Bill Paxton honored by storm chasers with GPS tribute
Philadelphians enjoy touch of spring in winter
Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly
30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area
More weather
WEATHER
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Today
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
Tornado, straight-line winds cause damage in Pennsylvania
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Police: Suspect robbed, killed his aunt in Port Richmond
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Police: Woman beaten, then left bound in Pa. home for 4 days
Police: NJ gymnastics coach sent porn to girl, 13
UPDATE: More families speak out over MiraLAX side effects for kids
Philadelphia religious leaders unite against hate
Show More
2 sentenced for threatening violence at black child's party in Ga.
Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before killings
Bucks County nurse accused of recording patients
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
Man struck, injured by vehicle in Wilmington Manor
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Karen Rogers: My mom's struggle with Alzheimer's
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
More Video