Sun And Clouds, Cooler

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m., December 24, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Increasing clouds, cooler. High 44.

TONIGHT: Rain developing this evening. Mixing with and changing over to snow in the far western suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. A slushy coating to an inch is possible in the Lehigh Valley with 1 to 2" likely in the mountains. Lows 31-36.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun and clouds, windy. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day long. Wind gusts 40-45mph. High 39.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 27.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; watching the coast. High 31.

