WEATHER

Teen trapped in car under power line for hours stays put as crews rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio teenager knew exactly what you're supposed to do if you encounter downed wires after severe weather. (WSYX)

GROVE CITY, Ohio --
One teenager did the right thing when a power line fell on his car.

The Ohio teen stayed put for hours after severe weather brought down a pole on his car, WSYX reports. The teen told the station he saw the poles coming down and tried to swerve but couldn't get out of the way.

You should always wait for a power crew to handle downed wires, AccuWeather advises.

In this case, no one who was trapped got hurt. The teen, who was one of several people who got trapped by the downed poles, said he knew what to do thanks to his dad.

"My dad's an electrician and he's taught me a couple things about electricity," he said. "I knew that if I got out of that car. there's a pretty high chance, if I touched something, I wasn't going to end up too well."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpower outagesevere weatheru.s. & world
WEATHER
Power line safety tips everyone should know
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
More Weather
Top Stories
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
DA against moving Grandzol murder case to juvenile court
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Jury picked for Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Show More
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
More News