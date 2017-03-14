Tens of thousands of power outages across the area

The nor'easter has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
The following is a list of outages just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PECO:
Delco: 2,709
Philadelphia: 481
Total: 3,190
AC Electric:
Atlantic Co: 105
Atlantic CO: 107
Camden: 6
Cumberland: 290
Gloucester: 7,291
Salem: 5,863
Total: 13,557
PSE&G:
Burlington: 2,303
Camden: 9,491
Glocuester: 1,637
Total: 13,431
PP&L:
No outages
DELMARVA:
New Castle: 31,983
