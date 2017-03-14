WEATHER

Tens of thousands of power outages across the area

The nor'easter has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The following is a list of outages just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PECO:

Delco: 2,709
Philadelphia: 481
Total: 3,190

AC Electric:

Atlantic Co: 105
Atlantic CO: 107
Camden: 6
Cumberland: 290

Gloucester: 7,291
Salem: 5,863
Total: 13,557

PSE&G:

Burlington: 2,303
Camden: 9,491
Glocuester: 1,637
Total: 13,431
PP&L:

No outages

DELMARVA:
New Castle: 31,983

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
