AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory Extended

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
WIND CHILL ADVISORY has now been extended until 10AM Sunday for a dangerous combination of cold and winds. Wind chills this afternoon will range from 0 to -10 across the I-95 corridor. The Lehigh Valley will see wind chills between -5 and -15.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and frigid. High 16. The low drops to -1 overnight, breaking the record low of 4 degrees set in 2014. This will be the coldest morning in Philadelphia since 1994, when the air temperature dropped to 5 degrees below zero.

SUNDAY: A bitter cold start with most locations at or below 0. Increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 19.

MONDAY: We see mostly cloudy skies with light precipitation breaking out in the evening or overnight. As of right now, this looks like a light precipitation event. But, with the recent cold ground, we could be in for a period of a wintry mix across parts of the region. Some of this could be in the form of freezing rain. That would make this a high impact event even though not much actually falls. This is something we will watch closely. Far enough to our north this could be just light snow-say an inch or so in Lehigh Valley or Poconos. For now the wintry mix looks to be targeting the I-95 corridor. The high hits 34.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with some rain during the afternoon. High 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with on and off rain. High 52.
