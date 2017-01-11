WEATHER

Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
EMBED </>More News Videos

Be careful when throwing snowballs in Provo, Utah. (AccuWeather)

Throwing snowballs and having a snowball fight during the winter is a longstanding tradition, but in Provo, Utah it could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

According to the city's Miscellaneous Criminal Provisions Chapter 9.14.100, throwing a snowball or "other missile" at a person or their property in order to injure, destroy, frighten or annoy is a misdemeanor.

The ordinance has been around for as long as anybody can remember, according to AccuWeather.

So beware when throwing a freshly packed snowball, especially in Provo.
Related Topics:
weathersnowaccuweatherbuzzworthydistractionwatercooler
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds, Milder Today
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Little ones enjoy snowy Saturday, others not so much
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE @ 11am: President-elect Trump's news conference
Trump to hold first news conference since election
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
Show More
Police: Suspect 'couldn't believe' child was inside stolen SUV
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
Firefighters battle barn fire in Gloucester County
Honda recalling 772,000 vehicles because of air bags
Man shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
Firefighters battle barn fire in Gloucester County
Man shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
More Video