  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Mobile 6 traveling through Philadelphia area
WEATHER

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

These tips can help you prevent snow shoveling injuries. (AccuWeather)

Every year, shoveling snow accounts for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths.

According to the National Safety Council, there are tips to follow that can help prevent an accident from occurring. When dealing with snow, one should push rather than lift. If you must lift, use your legs instead of your back. Don't shovel snow after eating or while smoking, and feel free to take breaks.

If you have a history of heart disease or heart attack, avoid shoveling snow.

Dial 911 if you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, or tightness or burning in your chest, neck, arms or back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersnow plowsnowsnow stormshoveling
WEATHER
Old Man Winter makes return to Philly area
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
Police chief says Austin bombing suspect is dead
LIVE: Mobile 6 traveling through Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
Show More
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of storm
SEPTA announces snow plan ahead of Wednesday's storm
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
More Video