Tornado, straight-line winds cause damage in Pennsylvania

Cars buried under fallen tree trunks, Pittston residents spent the day cleaning up the damage left behind from what the National Weather Service confirms was in fact a tornado.Luzerne County bore the brunt of the weekend storm.Emergency management says about 30 homes were damaged, six of them severely.The storm raced through the heart of the state."I couldn't open the door, so I knew something was happening. I got in that corner right there," said Mattie Fleming.She says she scrambled for cover inside her Lancaster County home."So scared, felt very scared," said Fleming.Her house was nearly leveled by straight-line winds reportedly peaking at 95 miles per hour - a force so strong, trees were uprooted and silos left roofless. Seven farm buildings in total were damaged.In York County's Wrightsville, strong winds knocked a 117-year-old church bell off it's keeper."The good thing is the bell didn't crash through the flooring, it came off the mount," said Don Blair of Wrightsville.Sunday services were able to continue as usual, but residents are grateful it wasn't worse.'I'm just happy everyone was safe," said Fleming.This is the fourth February tornado in the state's history. Three of them have occurred in the last year.