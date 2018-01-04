PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: More than 200 cancellations have been reported. An FAA ground stop was in effect for flights on the ground waiting to depart for PHL from other airports due to weather, but that has been canceled. Check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. Call 1-800-PHL-Gate to check your flight status.
❄️Update: heavy snow falling at PHL at 7:30 AM. More than 200 flights now cancelled. Check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/2ipc1VtMRW— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 4, 2018
SEPTA:
SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail Line has been suspended due to police activity.
West Trenton: Service is suspended due to an accident with a train striking an automobile. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 4, 2018
All bus routes are currently operating with the exception of Route 35. Weather-related detours are in effect on routes 18, 27, 103 and G. Bus travel details change frequently, depending on road conditions. For the latest bus service details, check SEPTA's website or @SEPTA_Bus on Twitter.
With snow forecast today, please remember to allow— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 4, 2018
extra time and use caution during your SEPTA travels as platforms, parking lots and vehicles may be slippery.
PATCO: Due to the pending snow storm, PATCO will operate a snow schedule starting at midnight on Thursday, January 4. All trains will be local and will operate at reduced speeds adding additional time to your commute. For example, the typical 26-minute trip from Lindenwold to Philadelphia will take approximately 30 minutes.
PATCO will review ridership and assess weather conditions throughout the day to determine when to resume to our regular weekday schedule.
Snow Schedule at-a-glance:
All trains will operate as locals
AM Rush Hours
o Westbound: Every 6-10 minutes
o Eastbound: Every 10-12 minutes
Daytime
o Every 15 minutes
PM Rush Hours
o Eastbound: Every 4-10 minutes
o Westbound: Every 8-14 minutes
Evening
o Every 12-20 minutes
NEW JERSEY TRANSIT: NJ TRANSIT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross-honoring passes/tickets SYSTEM-WIDE due to weather conditions.
NJ TRANSIT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross honoring passes/tickets SYSTEM WIDE due to weather conditions.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 4, 2018
AMTRAK:
Due to a major winter storm impacting the Northeast region, Amtrak is operating a modified schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a reduced frequency of Acela Express, Northeast Regional and Downeaster service. Additionally, Shuttle service, operating between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., will also operate on a modified schedule.
The full schedule of Keystone Service (operating between Harrisburg and Philadelphia/New York) and Empire Service (operating between New York City and Buffalo/Niagara Falls) trains will operate as scheduled.
Cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 4, include Northeast Regional service between Washington, D.C. and Newport News/Norfolk, Va., Auto Train service (operating between Lorton, Va., and Sanford, Fla.) and Silver Meteor service (daily between New York and Miami).
Silver Star (daily between New York and Miami) will only operate within Florida. Palmetto (daily between New York and Savannah, Ga.) will only operate north of Washington, D.C.
UPDATED: Due to a major winter storm impacting the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions today, Thursday, Jan. 4, we will be operating modified schedules. Information can be found here: https://t.co/T7pO3UNhgp pic.twitter.com/cmRkvsi2xS— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 4, 2018
