Travel Alert: SEPTA detours, PHL cancellations, PATCO changes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Traveling during the winter storm? There are some detours and cancellations you need to know.
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:
The airport activated its 'hospitality program' Thursday night, providing cots and blankets for those who are stranded.
Check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. Some airlines are waiving fees to change itineraries for travel to/from certain cities. Check with your airline for details if you're scheduled to fly over the next few days. Call 1-800-PHL-Gate to check your flight status.
LINK: http://www.phl.org/
SEPTA:
Due to the winter storm, Regional Rail Trains will operate as follows:
-Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday Schedule.
-Enhanced Wilmington/Newark Line schedule with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations in the State of Delaware.
-Buses will operate in place of Cynwyd Line Trains
SEPTA will operate regular weekday schedules on all other Transit modes, including the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line (subway/subway-elevated), Buses, Trolleys and the Norristown High Speed Line. CCT Paratransit service will also run full service on Friday. According to officials, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines provide great options for customers to get around the city in severe weather.
For the latest bus service details, check SEPTA's website or @SEPTA_Bus on Twitter.
LINK: http://www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml
PATCO:
Due to the pending snow storm, PATCO will operate a snow schedule starting at midnight on Thursday, January 4. All trains will be local and will operate at reduced speeds adding additional time to your commute. For example, the typical 26-minute trip from Lindenwold to Philadelphia will take approximately 30 minutes.
LINK: http://www.ridepatco.org/
PATCO anticipates returning to a normal schedule at midnight.
NEW JERSEY TRANSIT:
Thanks to everyone for adapting to today’s snow schedule. We anticipate returning to a normal schedule at midnight tonight. Stay safe and warm!!— PATCO (@RidePATCO) January 4, 2018
NJ TRANSIT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross-honoring passes/tickets SYSTEM-WIDE due to weather conditions.
NJ TRANSIT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross honoring passes/tickets SYSTEM WIDE due to weather conditions.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 4, 2018
LINK: http://www.njtransit.com/
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps