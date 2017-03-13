WEATHER

Travelers scramble, Philadelphia Int'l Airport busy ahead of winter storm

A number of airlines are making accommodations for travelers at Philadelphia Int?l Airport who are hoping to change their flights before the arrival of a major winter storm. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some airlines have been making accommodations for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport who are hoping to change their flights before the arrival of a major winter storm.

Action News spoke with a number of passengers who said they were able to change their flights early Monday.


Many airlines began sending out travel advisories over the weekend.

Here are the travel alert links for some of the airlines who schedule flights in and out of PHL:

American Airlines

Southwest Airlines
United Airlines

Delta Airlines
Frontier Airlines

Spirit Airlines
