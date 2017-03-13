Winter storm warning for Philadelphia Mon 3/13 8pm - Tues 3/14 4pm. Some airlines offer waivers to change itineraries. Check w/ your carrier — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) March 13, 2017

Some airlines have been making accommodations for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport who are hoping to change their flights before the arrival of a major winter storm.Action News spoke with a number of passengers who said they were able to change their flights early Monday.Many airlines began sending out travel advisories over the weekend.Here are the travel alert links for some of the airlines who schedule flights in and out of PHL: