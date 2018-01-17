WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Action News' Trish Hartman reports from Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania during Wednesday's snowfall.
Snow sticking on MacArthur Rd. in Whitehall Twp. @6abc pic.twitter.com/OlUGntjcr4— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 17, 2018
Flakes! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/zYk5iDMZYA— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 17, 2018
MacArthur Rd. in Whitehall Twp. Snow falling, roads wet and slushy. Live reports starting at 4am on @6abc! pic.twitter.com/8O62MVKhzg— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 17, 2018
------
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps