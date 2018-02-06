WEATHER

Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error

A National Weather Service Tsunami Warning sent out this morning was a test. No warning is in effect, and there is no danger to the public.

Smartphone users may have received the alert as a notice on their phones. Once a user clicked in to the story, it became apparent this was only a test.

The alert was issued by NOAA, and was sent to users on the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

