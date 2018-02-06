Personalize your weather by entering a location.
WEATHER
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error to app users.
Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A National Weather Service Tsunami Warning sent out this morning was a test. No warning is in effect, and there is no danger to the public.
Smartphone users may have received the alert as a notice on their phones. Once a user clicked in to the story, it became apparent this was only a test.
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error to app users.
The alert was issued by NOAA, and was sent to users on the East Coast and Gulf Coast.
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error to app users.
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error to app users.
