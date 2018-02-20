Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --This winter weather is wild. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures soared into the 70s. Here on Washington Square, people came out to soak up the bright sun.
"It's crazy," said . "It's absolutely crazy but I am not complaining at all."
The sun put smiles on so many faces. Some brought the dogs out and, of course, the kids. The park benches provided a perfect perch for enjoying a book, a salad, or just the company of friends.
"You can't not come outside when it's 65 degrees in the middle of February," said Adrea Cope, of Manayunk.
Along Boathouse Row, many took a minute from work to get in a workout. They went for a run, a bike ride, a nice, long walk. Some even got out on the river wearing shorts.
"Oh, it's absolutely beautiful," said Natassa Davis. "I couldn't resist. And I am not a walker, but I couldn't resist today."
Nobody can resist these spring-like temperatures while they last.
