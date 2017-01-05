  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">AccuWeather is tracking some snow expected Thursday night into Friday.</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking some snow expected Thursday night into Friday.

Map legend: Purple = snow; Lavender = light snow; Blue = ice; Green = rain.
