VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds

A 4-year-old girl was swept off her feet as she tried to open a door at her home in Ohio.

LYNDHURST, Ohio --
A 4-year-old girl was swept off her feet as she tried to open a door at her home in Ohio.

Security camera footage from Brittany Gardner's home captured her daughter, Madison, struggling to walk up her front steps on Wednesday. As soon as she reaches for the door, the wind flings it open - with Madison still attached!

"All I hear is 'mommm!' So I look back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door," Gardner wrote on Facebook.

Madison's mom said she was OK and laughing when she went to check up on her.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
