EMERALD ISLE, N.C. --Viewer video shows beachgoers at Emerald Isle in North Carolina forming a human chain to try to pull people out of the rough waters.
While several were rescued, Emerald Isle town officials said a 41-year-old man drowned. He was pulled from the ocean around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; although crews tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful.
Officials confirmed there were multiple water rescues in the area due to strong rip currents.
