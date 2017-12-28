VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2833680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper over the frozen fountain in Franklin Square on December 28, 2017.

Elsa's icy powers have nothing on Mother Nature in Philadelphia, especially in Franklin Square.The square's fountain turned into an icy sculpture Thursday morning.With a high of 23 degrees for the day, the city and surrounding area is in the midst of a deep freeze.The wind chill is in the single digits in the city. So if you go outside, think layers and layers.------