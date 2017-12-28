VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) --Elsa's icy powers have nothing on Mother Nature in Philadelphia, especially in Franklin Square.
The square's fountain turned into an icy sculpture Thursday morning.
With a high of 23 degrees for the day, the city and surrounding area is in the midst of a deep freeze.
The wind chill is in the single digits in the city. So if you go outside, think layers and layers.
