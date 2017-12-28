WEATHER

VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square

EMBED

Frozen fountain in Franklin Square. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 28, 2017. (WPVI)

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) --
Elsa's icy powers have nothing on Mother Nature in Philadelphia, especially in Franklin Square.

The square's fountain turned into an icy sculpture Thursday morning.

Chopper over the frozen fountain in Franklin Square on December 28, 2017.


With a high of 23 degrees for the day, the city and surrounding area is in the midst of a deep freeze.

The wind chill is in the single digits in the city. So if you go outside, think layers and layers.
