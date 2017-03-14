WEATHER

VIDEO: Melissa Magee updates conditions near 6abc studios

EMBED </>More News Videos

Melissa Magee updates the storm conditions outside 6abc studios. (WPVI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News meteorologist Melissa Magee updates the conditions near 6abc studios following the nor'easter.

------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newspa. newsnor'easter
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
State of Emergency for New Jersey lifted
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
More Weather
Top Stories
Convoy leads toddler to heart transplant during Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Show More
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Mom abandons toddler at California supermarket, police say
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
More Video