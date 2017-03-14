Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
6abc School Closings and Delays
Full Story
WEATHER
VIDEO: Melissa Magee updates conditions near 6abc studios
Melissa Magee updates the storm conditions outside 6abc studios. (WPVI)
WPVI
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 04:51PM
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News meteorologist Melissa Magee updates the conditions near 6abc studios following the nor'easter.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
State of Emergency for New Jersey lifted
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
Convoy leads toddler to heart transplant during Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Mom abandons toddler at California supermarket, police say
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
