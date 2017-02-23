WEATHER

Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly

EMBED </>More News Videos

The notion of a warm Thursday evening in February brought endless possibilities in the City of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The notion of a warm Thursday evening in February brought endless possibilities in the City of Philadelphia.

Whether it was to sway your child on a swing or letting them play in a sandbox. Or nearby on a baseball diamond, a swing and a little hopper to third base the throw to first and ... safe.

In Fairmont Park, we found people playing badminton and nearby others riding horses.

"It's nice weather to ride out here. Normally we do it in the arena," said Julian Penados of Germantown.

And at the Art Museum, the Philadelphia City Rowing team was doing their winter training.

Along the Schuylkill Trail, there were tons of people in T-shirts or even shirtless running, jogging and walking like another day in spring - except it's not spring.

"It's so hard to believe. It's a wonderful day," said Hamidou Barry of Northeast Philadelphia.

And finally, at the Assembly Rooftop Lounge, the place was packed with people enjoying views of Center City on an exceptionally warm night in February.

"We're normally closed during the week during the winter months, but we decided you know what, it's gonna be 70 degrees and why not open," said Angela Giannetti, Assemble Rooftop Lounge.

"It feels amazing, it's one of my favorite places to go already anyway, once I saw how nice it was outside, I just rolled by to see if it was open and it was," said Shayla Prince of Bala Cynwd.

"It's wonderful," said Raquel Arredondo of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

"I think it's February and that's amazing," said Kate Raetsch of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

And the good news is there is more to come, so if you missed out Thursday, you won't want to miss out Friday.

------

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsweatherspringwinter
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues
30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area
Farmers not loving warm February weather
How pollen affects your health
More Weather
Top Stories
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
Shooting death investigation in Northampton County
Man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Kensington
Aston Township approves medical marijuana grow house
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Upper Darby home
Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Logan Township
Show More
AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues
Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
Driver suffers medical emergency, slams into Newark, Del. home
More News
Top Video
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
Shooting death investigation in Northampton County
Man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Kensington
More Video