Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly

The notion of a warm Thursday evening in February brought endless possibilities in the City of Philadelphia.Whether it was to sway your child on a swing or letting them play in a sandbox. Or nearby on a baseball diamond, a swing and a little hopper to third base the throw to first and ... safe.In Fairmont Park, we found people playing badminton and nearby others riding horses."It's nice weather to ride out here. Normally we do it in the arena," said Julian Penados of Germantown.And at the Art Museum, the Philadelphia City Rowing team was doing their winter training.Along the Schuylkill Trail, there were tons of people in T-shirts or even shirtless running, jogging and walking like another day in spring - except it's not spring."It's so hard to believe. It's a wonderful day," said Hamidou Barry of Northeast Philadelphia.And finally, at the Assembly Rooftop Lounge, the place was packed with people enjoying views of Center City on an exceptionally warm night in February."We're normally closed during the week during the winter months, but we decided you know what, it's gonna be 70 degrees and why not open," said Angela Giannetti, Assemble Rooftop Lounge."It feels amazing, it's one of my favorite places to go already anyway, once I saw how nice it was outside, I just rolled by to see if it was open and it was," said Shayla Prince of Bala Cynwd."It's wonderful," said Raquel Arredondo of Cherry Hill, New Jersey."I think it's February and that's amazing," said Kate Raetsch of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.And the good news is there is more to come, so if you missed out Thursday, you won't want to miss out Friday.