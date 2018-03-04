WEATHER

Warming stations set up for Pa. residents without power

Warming Centers are available for residents in Delaware and Montgomery counties who are without power after the nor'easter swept through the Delaware Valley region on Friday.

Delaware County: Warming centers open at Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 611 Central St., Chester; and Clifton Heights Firehouse, 20 W. Baltimore Pike, Clifton Heights.

Montgomery County: Shelter open at Keith Valley Middle School, 227 Meetinghouse Rd., Horsham.

Monroe County: Shelter open at Stroudsburg High School, 1100 W. Main St., Stroudsburg.

Pike County: Shelter open at Milford Fire Department, 107 West Catherine St., Milford.

Many other communities have also announced the opening of warming centers and charging stations for those without power. For warming center locations near you, contact your county emergency management agency.

Power outages are expected to last for several days in some places.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newspower outage
WEATHER
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
AccuWeather: Break in the humidity arrives soon
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
2 Musikfest venues remain temporarily closed due to flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News