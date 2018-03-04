Warming stations set up for Pa. residents without power

Warming Centers are available for residents in Delaware and Montgomery counties who are without power after the nor'easter swept through the Delaware Valley region on Friday.Delaware County: Warming centers open at Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 611 Central St., Chester; and Clifton Heights Firehouse, 20 W. Baltimore Pike, Clifton Heights.Montgomery County: Shelter open at Keith Valley Middle School, 227 Meetinghouse Rd., Horsham.Monroe County: Shelter open at Stroudsburg High School, 1100 W. Main St., Stroudsburg.Pike County: Shelter open at Milford Fire Department, 107 West Catherine St., Milford.Many other communities have also announced the opening of warming centers and charging stations for those without power. For warming center locations near you, contact your county emergency management agency.Power outages are expected to last for several days in some places.------