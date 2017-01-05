Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER
WEATHER MAPS: Expected snow
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WPVI
Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:23AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking some snow expected Thursday night into Friday.
Map legend: Purple = snow; Lavender = light snow; Blue = ice; Green = rain.
Related Topics:
weather
weather
snow
Center City Philadelphia
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
City enacts Code Blue in effort to get homeless indoors
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
Mom sentenced to 30 years in 1991 death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
Crews battle apartment blaze in Tioga-Nicetown
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park in September
Funeral set for trooper shot during domestic incident
Senator: Russia's election meddling should alarm Americans
Show More
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
Police: Charges coming in Chicago beating aired on Facebook
Truck crash causes power outage in Burholme
War of words between top Philly officials after viral cop video
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia