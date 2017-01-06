WEATHER

WEATHER MAPS: More snow possible Saturday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wpvi"><span>WPVI</span></div><span class="caption-text">AccuWeather is tracking the possibility of more snow Saturday.</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking the possibility of more snow Saturday.

Map legend: Purple = snow; Lavender = light snow; Blue = ice; Green = rain.
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: More Snow Possible Saturday
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More Snow Possible Saturday
6abc School Closings and Delays
Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Center City
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
Show More
DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
Former CIA Director Leaves Trump Transition Team
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos