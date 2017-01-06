Today's Top Stories
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER
WEATHER MAPS: More snow possible Saturday
WPVI
Friday, January 06, 2017 07:12AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking the possibility of more snow Saturday.
Map legend: Purple = snow; Lavender = light snow; Blue = ice; Green = rain.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
