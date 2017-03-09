Meteorologist David Murphy says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight. Wet snow makes for mainly wet roads, but some slippery spots are possible.TODAY: It's sunny, breezy and mild today with a high of 61.TONIGHT: Clouds build in, temperatures plunge and rain arrives after midnight from the north, quickly changing over to wet snow. The low in Philadelphia remains above freezing at 37, but northern areas closer to the Lehigh Valley will dip to around the freezing mark.FRIDAY: Wet snow will be falling during the morning commute across most of the region with rain at times in South Jersey and Delaware. Roads should remain wet in most areas, given how warm we are on Thursday and the fact that in most areas, temperatures will remain above freezing. Some slippery spots are still possible closer to the Lehigh valley, however, as temperatures in these areas dip closer to freezing. The Poconos will get the brunt of this with a much better chance of slippery roads north of I-78. Snow may make visibility poor at times, however. A slushy accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, with northern suburbs seeing as much as 1-3". The Poconos will get over 3" in many spots. The snow tapers late in the morning and the afternoon is better with only a passing rain or snow shower. The high is 41.SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of just 33. A chilly breeze will make it feel a bit colder. It will be below freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester, Pa. The overnight low is 22.SUNDAY: It stays cold, but that southern storm we were worried about is now tracking so far south, it has no impact on us. We'll see plenty of sun with a high of 36.MONDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a high of 40. New models are suggesting the formation of a coastal storm which could bring us some snow later at night, depending on how close tot he coast it tracks.TUESDAY: We'll be watching the coast for a potential late-season Nor'easter. Currently, most models have this as a fairly low impact event, but it would only take a small shift in track to provide us with a much greater impact. It's a long way off and there are many details to hammer out. But keep in mind the possibility of snow for Monday night and Tuesday. The high drops to 39.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a brisk, cool high of 41.THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun seems likely. The high is 43.------