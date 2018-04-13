WEATHER

What to do after a tornado

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains what to do after a tornado hits. (AccuWeather)

After a tornado has passed, here's what to do after the storm.

AccuWeather says to check the radio or television to make sure the majority of dangers are over.

Check for injuries and get immediate medical attention if necessary.

Use extreme caution around your home and when stepping outside. Watch for falling objects, debris on the ground or downed power lines.

If you incur property damage during the tornado, make sure to keep records, notes and check your insurance policy in case you need to file a claim.

Lastly, when it is safe, wear the right safety gear and sturdy clothing to clean up your home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadostormwindrainhail
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Flash Flooding Warnings Issued
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Perfect weather to start to the weekend
Adam's Spring Adventure at Elmwood Park Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Commissioner: Phila. officer did not want to make Starbucks arrest
Protests continue at Center City Starbucks after arrests
Starbucks CEO orders 'unconscious bias' training after 'reprehensible' arrest
Drivers rescued from flooded roadways as heavy rains fall
AccuWeather: Flash Flooding Warnings Issued
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Show More
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Supporters to rally for Meek Mill
Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
More News