What's The Deal: Cash in on a snow day

What's The Deal: Cash in on a snow day. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Snow days have been trapping us indoors lately. But being stuck inside and perhaps a little stir crazy can be good for your wallet.

Wednesday we're helping you cash in on the kids' stuff and getting the kids to help you do it.

First - Help them help you do some spring cleaning - declutter and make some money at the same time.

The golden rule is this: 3 piles -keep-donate-sell.

And you can set up that resale shop right in your own home thanks to 2 apps.

First is kidizen, just for kids stuff. You take pics, write up a description, post it and name your price.

Many of you may also be familiar with Poshmark, also a resale app but don't forget they have a kids section. This is great for clothes, shoes, coats, and accessories.

Next, there's a site/app called LetGo. You can sell anything and everything from toys to furniture, and baby gear. And if you just want it out of the house - gone, and in good hands, they even have a "free" section.

Finally, starting April, Just Between Friends is coming to multiple locations throughout our area.

This is a massive kids' consignment event, where you can sell and buy at discounts up to 90% off.

If you're making that "sell" pile today and you'd rather just drop it off - the first events start on March 22nd in the Allentown area (March 22-24), and then on (April 5). They kick off in Glen Mills (May 8), Hatfield (May 7), and Lancaster (May 7).

