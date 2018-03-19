WEATHER

'In like a lion, out like a lamb': Where does the March proverb come from and is it true?

EMBED </>More Videos

Where does ''in like a lion, out like a lamb'' come from, and is it accurate? AccuWeather explains. (AccuWeather)

When it comes to the weather, March has a reputation for having a wild streak.

There's more than one theory about where the phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb" comes from. It could be related to astrology, or it could be religious, AccuWeather explains.

It may seem like the phrase is rooted in some truth, given the wild swings in weather many areas experience as winter transitions to spring during the notorious month. AccuWeather, though, said the proverb should not be used as a true prediction of the weather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersnowwinter weatherspring
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Nor'easter: Jeff Chirico reports from Trenton, NJ
More Weather
Top Stories
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Multiple injuries in 20-vehicle pileup in Md.
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester Co.
Show More
Man, 32, stabbed in North Philadelphia home
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
More News
Top Video
Multiple injuries in 20-vehicle pileup in Md.
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
More Video