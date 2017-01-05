WEATHER

Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cape Canaveral, Fla. wasn't even the first choice for NASA's launching pad. (AccuWeather)

Cape Canaveral, Fla. is famous for its many rocket launches initiated by NASA. However, rockets weren't always launched there. And because the Sunshine State is prone to severe weather, it wasn't even the first choice.

Despite these limitations, NASA still launches out of Cape Canaveral for two reasons.

1) It's close to the ocean. Along the coast, rockets can safely travel East over open water. Should there ever be an issue, operators can safely put it down in the Atlantic without putting the public in harm's way.

2) The closer you are to the equator, the faster our planet rotates. NASA takes advantage of this by launching rockets towards the East and letting our planet's natural rotation give the rocket an extra boost. Which, in turn, helps save fuel.
Related Topics:
weatherscienceaccuweatherdistractionbuzzworthywatercoolernasa
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
City enacts Code Blue in effort to get homeless indoors
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
Truck crash causes power outage in Burholme
War of words between top Philly officials after viral cop video
City enacts Code Blue in effort to get homeless indoors
Show More
SEPTA driver convicted in deadly Glenside bus crash
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video on Facebook
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Teen critically injured in shooting at Chester park
More News
Top Video
Man shot by stray bullet standing on Kensington porch
Man dies after being shot in the head in Strawberry Mansion
Truck crash causes power outage in Burholme
Sports Flash: What positions should Eagles prioritize in free agency, draft?
More Video