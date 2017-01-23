Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore

Trash cans down along New Hampshire in AC. Heavy winds blowing. pic.twitter.com/6E9X9B7X35 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 23, 2017

Heavy wind takes down traffic light at Pacific and Connecticut in AC. pic.twitter.com/ObKOulAfuH — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 23, 2017

Rain falling lightly on 42 S near Blackwood. Watch out for strong winds today, especially at the shore. pic.twitter.com/bAxhcvk7Uv — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 23, 2017

A wet and windy winter nor'easter moved into the region.Streets began to flood Monday night as Ocean City continued to feel the effects of the nor'easter.Earlier in the day, the roof of The Pavilion Motor Lodge came peeling back; it was no match for the high speed wind gusts.Power lines were severed in multiple spots. Trash bins and debris were knocked all over the streets.With steady rain all day and the high tide setting in, several streets became submerged."I think it's miserable right now. You almost rather it snow, the wind can really be brutal," Alice Rinkavage of Ocean City said.When you combined both the high speed wind and rain, we didn't speak with anyone who wanted to be outside."It is a very cold rain, I was out there working. I thought the temperatures were warm, but the wind chill was pretty intense," Sue Forrest of Ocean City said.The white capped waters have brought in significant tidal flooding.City officials say they've barricaded several streets for to protect residents' property."The most important thing is to move vehicles from some of the streets that typically experience flooding," Doug Bergen, Ocean City spokesman, said.In Atlantic City, the strong winds toppled a traffic light. Crews were out at Pacific and Connecticut Avenue making repairs.Trash cans blew over along New Hampshire Avenue, and on Atlantic Avenue there were signs of street flooding, and the splash of nearby waves.Few people were out along the Boardwalk. Some were determined to squeeze their workouts in, while others decided to continue their exercise inside, without the wind."I got all the way to the end," said jogger Charlie LeMaire of Neptune, N.J. "Almost got knocked over. Must be blowing 60 on the end."Meantime, flags were flapping in Brigantine, where the main roads looked okay. Some of the side streets, like Sheridan Boulevard, started to flood.They could get worse later this afternoon with high tide.Rough seas and strong winds prompted the Cape May-Lewes ferry to cancel all departures Monday.