Winter nor'easter pounds the Jersey shore
A wet and windy winter nor'easter moved into the region Monday. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A wet and windy winter nor'easter moved into the region Monday.

The storm was expected to last much of the day, with even heavier rain and wind moving through Monday afternoon.


Officials up and down the Jersey shore were preparing for possible flooding.

They were also keeping a close eye on the beaches. Erosion is expected.



"It's going to wash the beach away, but there's only so much you can do, right? Mother Nature," said Al Martin of Absecon, N.J.

In Atlantic City, the strong winds toppled a traffic light. Crews were out at Pacific and Connecticut Avenue making repairs.



Trash cans blew over along New Hampshire Avenue, and on Atlantic Avenue there were signs of street flooding, and the splash of nearby waves.

Few people were out along the Boardwalk. Some were determined to squeeze their workouts in, while others decided to continue their exercise inside, without the wind.

"I got all the way to the end," said jogger Charlie LeMaire of Neptune, N.J. "Almost got knocked over. Must be blowing 60 on the end."


Meantime, flags were flapping in Brigantine, where the main roads looked okay. Some of the side streets, like Sheridan Boulevard, started to flood.

They could get worse later this afternoon with high tide.

Rough seas and strong winds prompted the Cape May-Lewes ferry to cancel all departures Monday.

