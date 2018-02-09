  • LIVE VIDEO 11:30am - Mayor's post-Eagles parade news conference
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to 5F across Olympic venues. (Accuweather)

While the previous two Winter Olympics drew complaints for being too warm, this year's Olympic games in Pyeongchang may set a record for being the coldest weather since the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to 5 degrees Farenheit across Olympic venues. Strong winds will make it feel even colder.


The city is notorious for a powerful, biting wind that gathers force as it barrels down out of Siberia and the Manchurian Plain and then across the jagged granite peaks of North Korea. To find out more about the temperatures, watch the video above.
