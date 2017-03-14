WEATHER

Winter storm causes power outages across the area

The storm brough heavy winds and flooding to South Jersey. (WPVI)

The nor'easter knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

PSE&G workers were called out to multiple locations throughout the afternoon including a residential property on Grove Street in Haddonfield.

A tree brought down wires and landed right in the street.

It was a common sight across South Jersey as ice glazed over tree limbs and power lines.

"A lot of detours. There's a lot of trees down and roadways are not clear so you're kind of in a maze to figure out how to get home once you get out," Mary Pendley of Haddonfield said.

In Westville, New Jersey, a tall pine tree fell onto two cars.

In Cherry Hill, a tree and wires came down on Copper Landing Road and Maple Avenue.

In National Park, New Jersey, a large tree landed on a house on Hessian Avenue.

"It was around 8:30 in the morning. We heard a big gigantic boom. House shook a little bit. We all got up and ran and found the tree on top of the house," resident Betty Dybus said.

Back in Haddonfield, Robb Quattro ventured out with his daughter and her friends, braving the wind gusts to get to Starbucks.

"All the trees are drooping, hanging over. It was just not a pretty morning," Quattro said.

The kids in the area didn't care. The snow was just slick and compact enough they could sled - without a sled.

"You just run and you jump and you land on your belly and you're just sliding down," young Heidi Jacobs said.

The downed wires and tree branches are a concern. Of course, the power companies are telling everyone to stay clear. And don't burden your police, fire, and 911 services if the power does go out; they need to keep those lines open. Call your utility company instead.

The following is a list of outages just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

PECO
Montco 441
Bucks Co. 6
Philadelphia 397
Delco 42
Chester Co. 188

DELMARVA
New Castle 16, 773
Kent 5

PSEG
Camden 4440

Burlington 1528
Gloucester 2379
Mercer Fewer than 5

AC ELECTRIC
SALEM 3255
CUMBERLAND 53
ATLANTIC Fewer than 5

