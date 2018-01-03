EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2856954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jersey Shore towns prepare for snow: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 p.m., January 3, 2018

With Blizzard warnings for five coastal counties, the boardwalk in North Wildwood was a ghost town Wednesday night.And in Sea Isle City, not even the sea gulls were crazy enough to be out and about as the storm approaches, expecting to bring over a foot of snow to the Jersey Shore.Road crews all over the area are getting set for what could be a rough 24 hours ahead, as nor'easter forms in the Atlantic Ocean.Communities along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines were expected to be impacted most as the storm arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning.Officials told Action News they are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst."It's a nuisance storm to us, really," said Ventnor City Director of Public Works David Smith. "I hope it goes out east more, (then) we won't get anything. But we're hoping."An added concern for public works crews is the bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds expected to accompany the storm.Forecasters say temperatures in the days following the nor'easter will challenge record lows and may well be in the single digits.----------