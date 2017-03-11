Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 14-20.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36. Wind chills: 20'sMONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 38. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday at 8pm until Tuesday at 8pm. Heavy snow is likely to break out along and west of the storm track.TUESDAY: Watching the coast for what could be a major winter storm. At this time it looks like periods of heavy snow and gusty winds, but there is the possibility of a changeover to rain in some areas, especially down at the shore. High 36. Wind chills in the teens and 20's.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of leftover snow during the morning. Otherwise, blustery and cold. High 34.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 42.SATURDAY: Cloudy, rain possible. High 46.------