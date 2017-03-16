Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter

Two days after the nor'easter hit our area, many people in our area were still digging out from the snow.In South Philadelphia, the snow on some side streets has since turned to ice thanks to the blast of cold weather."I live on a side street like this here, and if you don't have four wheel drive, it makes it a nuisance for the days after the storm," said Charles Cook."If you can stay in, stay in and eat and have margaritas," said Colleen Seeley.If you're one of the unlucky ones and your car is stuck in the piles of snow and ice, the clean up and digging out won't be fun. But getting your car free will be a sweet reward."It is a sense of euphoria! You know it is rough down here on the side streets," said Cook.The main roads and highways are clear, but maneuvering through those small neighborhood streets will be challenging for many drivers.Even for those walking, it can be a dangerously slippery experience. Many are waiting patiently and hoping they will soon see plow trucks on their streets."The side streets are always horrible, they are always horrible. Ever since I was little. I have never seen a small street cleared out. They take forever to clear it out," said Seeley.If your street has yet to be plowed, the city asks that you call 311 to report it.------