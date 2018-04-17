EMERGENCY LANDING

What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?

EMBED </>More Videos

What happened on Southwest Flight 1380? John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30 pm on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Southwest Airlines flight suffered an apparent midair engine failure on Tuesday, forcing an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

One person was killed.

Now, the question becomes: How did this happen?

Aviation attorney Arthur Wolk spoke to Action News on Tuesday, and he said it appears to be a case of "uncontained engine failure." The big front compressor fans inside the engine appear to have flown apart during the flight.



"That resulted in pieces of it going through the engine containment vessel, called a nacelle, and a piece of it went and took out one of the windows and other pieces hit the fuselage," he said.

As for reports from passengers hearing an explosion, Wolk thinks that was the explosive decompression of the pressurized plane through the broken window that reportedly injured a passenger who was pulled into that small opening.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.



"All the air in this cabin, as long as it is, wants to go through that little hole at one time. That's what it is that sucks the passenger into the hole, to try to plug the hole. So that passenger takes the place of the window, unless the passenger get sucked completely out," he said.

That did not happen in this case.
Uncontained engine failures are rare but they do happen. In 2016 another Southwest 737-700 had a very similar incident, forcing an emergency landing in Pensacola, Florida.

It's still an open question as to what caused the failure. An NTSB team was dispatched to Philadelphia to start the investigation, and hopefully find some answers.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportemergency landingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Southwest engine fails in midair, plane lands at PHL; 1 dead
EMERGENCY LANDING
Southwest engine fails in midair, plane lands at PHL; 1 dead
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Flight makes emergency landing at Lehigh Valley airport
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Southwest engine fails in midair, plane lands at PHL; 1 dead
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
All I-95 lanes, I-476 SB closed in Delco after tanker crash
LISTEN: Philly police release call from Starbucks employee
Starbucks to close stores for bias training after Philly arrests
VIDEO: Flyers' Sean Couturier goes down at practice, possibly hurt
PHOTOS: Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Chopper 6 VIDEO shows damaged engine, window
Show More
RAW VIDEO: Passengers exit after Southwest flight makes emergency landing
RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
2nd man arrested in video game murder in Mercer Co.
More News