White House to honor crew of Southwest flight

Last month, an engine on a Southwest jet exploded, and debris hit the plane.
Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.
Captain Tammie Jo Shults and the rest of the five-person crew, along with some passengers, are expected to meet with President Donald Trump.
Shults, a former fighter pilot with the Navy, was praised for how she handled the difficult situation April 17th, managing to safely land the plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the engine to fail.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps