White House to honor crew of Southwest flight

Southwest crew to meet President Trump.

The heroic crew on board the Southwest Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia will be honored at the White House.

Last month, an engine on a Southwest jet exploded, and debris hit the plane.

Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.
Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out.



Captain Tammie Jo Shults and the rest of the five-person crew, along with some passengers, are expected to meet with President Donald Trump.

Regulators to require inspections after jet engine explosion



Shults, a former fighter pilot with the Navy, was praised for how she handled the difficult situation April 17th, managing to safely land the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the engine to fail.

Memorial held for Jennifer Riordan in New Mexico



