Wife seeks answers in husband's death more than 2 decades ago

It's been more than two decades since a South Jersey widow lost her husband, but her emotions are still raw.Cynthia Richardson, victim's wife says, "He was a happy, fun loving guy like everybody liked him and I think that's what made this so unbelievable."Richardson is referring to the events of August 11, 1996.She says late that night 30-year-old Michael Gilchrist was preparing the kids for bed."He put the kids in the bathtub and he was like I'm going out and I'll be back," she said.Richardson says what her son said to Gilchrist that night has stuck with her for 22 years."I remember it like it was yesterday. When he went to leave, the kids had their pajamas on, my son walked to the steps and said 'daddy don't leave,'" she said.That was around 10 p.m., and not long after he left, police were called to the scene of the unit block of Dudley Street in Camden.That's where they found Gilchrist suffering from a gunshot wound.He died at the scene.Richardson said, "I would like to say that I found someplace to put it a long time ago but in all actuality you never really do."The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Richardson says her biggest heartache is that Gilchrist didn't get to see his 24-year-old son turn into an NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets.And that her son has lived nearly his entire life not knowing his father's killer."He has liked missed his father every single day. So to watch him live with that and not have an answer for him is very painful," Richardson added.