Wife seeks answers in husband's death more than 2 decades ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Wife seeks answers in husband's death more than 2 decades ago. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

It's been more than two decades since a South Jersey widow lost her husband, but her emotions are still raw.

Cynthia Richardson, victim's wife says, "He was a happy, fun loving guy like everybody liked him and I think that's what made this so unbelievable."

Richardson is referring to the events of August 11, 1996.

She says late that night 30-year-old Michael Gilchrist was preparing the kids for bed.

"He put the kids in the bathtub and he was like I'm going out and I'll be back," she said.

Richardson says what her son said to Gilchrist that night has stuck with her for 22 years.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. When he went to leave, the kids had their pajamas on, my son walked to the steps and said 'daddy don't leave,'" she said.

That was around 10 p.m., and not long after he left, police were called to the scene of the unit block of Dudley Street in Camden.

That's where they found Gilchrist suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Richardson said, "I would like to say that I found someplace to put it a long time ago but in all actuality you never really do."

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Richardson says her biggest heartache is that Gilchrist didn't get to see his 24-year-old son turn into an NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets.

And that her son has lived nearly his entire life not knowing his father's killer.

"He has liked missed his father every single day. So to watch him live with that and not have an answer for him is very painful," Richardson added.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscrime fighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday
PECO restores power to more than 440,000 customers
Warming stations set up for folks without power in Pennsylvania
SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
CMU student who allegedly used father's gun on parents charged with murder: Official
Show More
Nor'easter causes travel woes for commuters
Woman injured after tree falls on car in Fairmount Park
Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion
Passengers get stuck on SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
More News
Top Video
Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath
Police officer involved in fatal crash in Newark, Del.
Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY
Police: Man arrested after killing wife and mother in Mayfair
More Video