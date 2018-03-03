Wife, woman murdered in Mayfair; husband in custody

Wife, woman murdered in Mayfair; husband in custody. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a man is in custody after his wife and another woman were murdered in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Chippendale Avenue.

Police say a man shot his 42-year-old wife once in the back of her head, and then shot a 71-year-old woman in the head.

His wife was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m.

Police say the man fled in a silver Nissan Rogue. After a brief pursuit out of Philadelphia and into Huntington valley, he was apprehended.

The pursuit traveled along Welsh Road and ended along the 500 block of Station Avenue.

Several officers discharged their weapons, but it's not clear if the suspect was shot. It's also not clear if the suspect fired at the officers.

