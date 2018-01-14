Wilmington missing boy, 11, located

Kysean McCants

Wilmington police are thanking the public for help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.Police say Kysean McCants, a student at Stubbs Elementary School, went missing Saturday. According to officials, he was located in good condition Sunday evening.Police say he was seen at the Hicks Anderson Community Center around 12 p.m., located at 501 North Madison Street, but did not return to his family's home later that night on the 900 block of North Madison Street.According to police, there are no other immediate family members in the area.Kysean McCants is described as 4'6, husky build, light complexion, curly hair, and was last seen wearing a green jacket with an American flag on the upper left chest area, black track pants with white stripes, and white Nike sneakers.------