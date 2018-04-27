Today's Top Stories
Win a trip to see Live with Kelly and Ryan!
Friday, April 27, 2018 10:14AM
15 viewers and their guests will win a bus trip to New York City to see LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Enter for your chance to win!
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in NE Philly
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
Father, son indicted in NJ brawl that ended in fatal stabbing
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Cosby accuser: 'Constand is my Joan of Arc in the war on rape'
AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Cloudy Afternoon
