Man shot by police in Pottstown, Pa., witness says

Police shot suspect, witness says

By
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Pottstown.

Action News is told gunfire erupted after 12 a.m. Friday in the unit block of East High Street.

Video from the Action Cam showed what appeared to be a crime scene near an auto body shop. The area was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

Shooting investigation in Pottstown



One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

A person who said he saw the incident told Action News the victim works at the auto body shop and was carrying what appeared to be a BB pistol.

When police told the victim to drop the weapon, the witness said, officers opened fire.

Police have not released any details about their investigation.

More information is expected as the day unfolds.

