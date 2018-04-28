Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.

WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A South Korean woman has been arrested and charged with killing her 90-year-old mother at a senior living community in Bucks County.

Sung Hee Kim, 63, has been charged with murder.

Officers were called to the Charter Arms Apartments in Warminster, Pa. just before 7 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived they found the victim unconscious with head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Kim's mother was beaten with several objects.

Kim is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Institute without bail.

