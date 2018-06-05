Woman arrested in stabbing, beating death of grandmother in Ambler, Pa.

AMBLER, Pa. --
A woman has been arrested in the stabbing and beating death of her grandmother in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Nicole Cadwalader of Ambler walked into the Ambler police department Monday and said she had killed the victim, and police found 68-year-old Sharon Burke dead on the bedroom floor.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office alleges that Cadwalader stabbed the victim in the neck with a kitchen knife and struck her with a pan and baseball bat.

An autopsy concluded that Burke died of stab and incise wounds with a contributing cause of blunt impact to the head.

Cadwalader faces charges including first- and third-degree degree murder.

Court documents indicate that she requested representation by the county public defender's office, where an attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicideAmbler Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News