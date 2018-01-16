Woman falls off subway platform onto tracks

BSL: Buses have been ordered to operate from Erie to Girard Stations in both directions due to person falling in the track area. First responders are on the scene and will determine when normal service can resume. Passengers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes or more. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 16, 2018

SEPTA officials said a woman fell off of a platform and on to the tracks along the Broad Street Line Tuesday.It happened around 4 p.m. on the Northbound tracks of the Allegheny Avenue station.SEPTA says a pedestrian fell off of the platform and on to the tracks, but report the train rolled over her without actually hitting her.According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.Shuttle buses transported passengers in both directions between Erie and Girard stations until 6 p.m. when full service was resumed.------