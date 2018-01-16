  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Woman falls off subway platform onto tracks

Woman struck by Broad Street Line: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., January 16, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA officials said a woman fell off of a platform and on to the tracks along the Broad Street Line Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the Northbound tracks of the Allegheny Avenue station.



SEPTA says a pedestrian fell off of the platform and on to the tracks, but report the train rolled over her without actually hitting her.

According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.

Shuttle buses transported passengers in both directions between Erie and Girard stations until 6 p.m. when full service was resumed.

SEPTA travel alert: Gina Gannon reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 16, 2018



