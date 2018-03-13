Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds.The 39-year-old woman was found on the first floor of a rooming house in the 100 block of N. Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia around 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.Officers say she was stabbed seven times. She suffered wounds to the upper chest and hands.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police say there have been no arrests.Neighbors say they did not hear anything in the hours leading up to the discovery and were concerned to learn about the crime."It's very upsetting, on this block too where she got killed, it's very upsetting because we say 'hi' and 'by,' you know," said Denise Thomas.The victim's name has not been released.------