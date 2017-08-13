Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2300920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in response to a white nationalist rally that is expected to draw up to 6,000 people.

My heart goes out to Heather Heyer's family. She died standing up against hate & bigotry. Her bravery should inspire all to come together. pic.twitter.com/1Zbi2D2Vgq — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 13, 2017

The woman who was killed when a man rammed a car into a group of people in Charlottesville, Virginia has been identified.Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was among those protesting the presence of white supremacists who gathered in the city for a rally Saturday.The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.The rally's purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.Heyer was hit as she crossed the street during the protest.Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted Sunday, "My heart goes out to Heather Heyer's family. She died standing up against hate & bigotry. Her bravery should inspire all to come together."A GoFundMe page for Heyer's memorial raised over $80,000 in just 11 hours. By Sunday afternoon, it had surpassed $100,000.----The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.----------